Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut by Analyst

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $145.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

