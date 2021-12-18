Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.