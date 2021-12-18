Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $3.02 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $78.44 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.04 or 0.08414040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,643.92 or 1.00066265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,971,939 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

