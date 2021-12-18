Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,432,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

