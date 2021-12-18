Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $525.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.