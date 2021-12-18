Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

