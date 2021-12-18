Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 1,890 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,074,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

