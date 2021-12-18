RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.