RDA Financial Network Buys 148 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PayPal were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

