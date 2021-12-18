RDA Financial Network Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

