RDA Financial Network Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $219.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.