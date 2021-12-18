RDA Financial Network Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.80 and its 200 day moving average is $408.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

