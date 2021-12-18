RDA Financial Network Sells 312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.