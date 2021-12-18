Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 275,934 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth about $895,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 197,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

