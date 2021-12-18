Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

