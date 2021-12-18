ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,091.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and $48,091.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

