Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

REMI stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. Remedent has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

