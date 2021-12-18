Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
REMI stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. Remedent has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Remedent Company Profile
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.