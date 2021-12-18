Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.25) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.78 ($8.36).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.07) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 602.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.77. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.75).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

