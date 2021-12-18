Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

