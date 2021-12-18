Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RSSS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 83,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.39. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. Analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

