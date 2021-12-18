Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 264,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Research Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. Analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

