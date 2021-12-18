Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

QSR stock opened at C$74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.82. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$69.42 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399996 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

