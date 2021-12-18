Reviewing Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $16.22 billion 7.68 $2.87 billion $8.25 41.93

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Estée Lauder Companies 0 3 15 1 2.89

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 45.00%. Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $356.37, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Estée Lauder Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies 17.83% 43.78% 12.24%

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Olaplex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

