Reviewing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genel Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genel Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.08 -$416.90 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Genel Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

