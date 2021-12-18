Reviewing Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

This table compares Paragon 28 and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A NeuroMetrix -19.47% -14.73% -12.16%

13.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paragon 28 and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.23%. Given Paragon 28’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 4.91 -$2.09 million ($0.32) -16.97

Paragon 28 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats NeuroMetrix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.