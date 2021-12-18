Reviewing Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UMeWorld and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

Qumu has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Qumu $29.07 million 1.14 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.72

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qumu beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

