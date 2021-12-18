Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $11.99. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 64,302 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $841,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,754 shares of company stock worth $1,107,735. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.