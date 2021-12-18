Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHUHF shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

