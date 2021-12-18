RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,529. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7763 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 4.25%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

