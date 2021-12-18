Ripio Credit Network Price Down 1.1% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $111,451.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00107989 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.