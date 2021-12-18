RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of RMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

