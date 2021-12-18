Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 134.64.

Rivian stock opened at 97.70 on Friday. Rivian has a 52 week low of 92.62 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

