Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $391,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

RHI stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

