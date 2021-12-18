Robert Lisy Sells 22,873 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 339,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $609.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,870,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

