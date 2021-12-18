Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $341.76 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

