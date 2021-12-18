Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROK. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $341.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.