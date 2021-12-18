Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives C$4.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

