Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman Sells 1,000 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ROP opened at $475.52 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.15.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

