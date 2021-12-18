Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

