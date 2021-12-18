Round Table Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 10.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $51,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

