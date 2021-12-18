Round Table Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.