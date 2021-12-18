Round Table Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,964 shares of company stock worth $22,249,751 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

