Round Table Services LLC Sells 679 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average is $370.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

