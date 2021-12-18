Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.65) to GBX 2,089 ($27.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,595.80 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £123.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.57. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

