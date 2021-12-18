Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Royal Financial stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Royal Financial has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

