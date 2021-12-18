RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.77

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.77 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.74.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

