Rupiah Token Trading Up 0.5% This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $653,552.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

