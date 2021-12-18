Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as low as C$1.32. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 626,849 shares traded.

SBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a market cap of C$468.95 million and a P/E ratio of -69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

