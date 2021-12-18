Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in November

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 81,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,873. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

