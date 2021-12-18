Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.42. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

